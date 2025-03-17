Pti To Attend Parliamentary National Security Committee Meeting

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to participate in the Parliamentary National Security Committee meeting.

According to sources, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar and several leaders supported attending the meeting, while Junaid Akbar suggested consulting the party’s founder.

PTI has submitted a list of 14 names to National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, sources revealed.

The party has nominated Barrister Gohar, Asad Qaiser, Zartaj Gul, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Aamir Dogar, Sanaullah Masti Khel, Ali Muhammad Khan, Senator Ali Zafar, Senator Humayun Muhammad, and Senator Aun Abbas Bappi to attend the meeting.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called an in-camera session of the committee tomorrow, where military leadership will brief on the country’s current security situation.

The meeting will be held in the National Assembly hall, with parliamentary leaders of all political parties and relevant cabinet members in attendance.