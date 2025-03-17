Woman commits suicide by jumping in front of train in Sialkot

SIALKOT – A 40-year-old woman committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train near Chawainda crossing on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, Zunaira, along with her three-year-old son Abdullah, jumped in front of the train. She died on the spot, while her son sustained serious injuries in the incident.

Upon receiving the report, rescue teams arrived at the scene, completed necessary procedures, and shifted the body and the injured child to Tehsil Hospital Pasrur.