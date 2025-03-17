Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistan rejects Modi’s misleading, one-sided remarks on regional peace

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan has termed Indian Prime Minister’s remarks made during a podcast with Lex Fridman as misleading and one-sided.

Responding to media queries regarding the Indian Prime Minister’s remarks, he said they conveniently omit the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, which remains unresolved for last seven decades despite India’s solemn assurances to the United Nations, Pakistan and the Kashmiri people.

The Spokesperson said India’s fictitious narrative of victimhood cannot hide its involvement in fomenting terrorism on Pakistan’s soil and the state-sanctioned oppression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Instead of blaming others, India should reflect on its own record of orchestrating targeted assassinations, subversion and terrorism in foreign territories.

Shafqat Ali Khan said Pakistan has always advocated constructive engagement and result-oriented dialogue to resolve all outstanding issues, including the core dispute of Jammu and Kashmir. However, peace and stability in South Asia have remained hostage to India’s rigid approach and hegemonic ambitions.

Foreign Office Spokesperson said the anti-Pakistan narrative, emanating from India, vitiates the bilateral environment and impedes the prospects for peace and cooperation and it must be stopped.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

