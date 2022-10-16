Hema Malini celebrates 74th birthday in style

Congratulations are in order for Bollywood's celebrated veteran actress Hema Malini who has turned 74 on Sunday.

The 'dream girl' of Bollywood has been reigning the hearts of millions of fans around the world with her charming smile, sartorial choices, and impeccable acting skills.

Unlike many of her peers, Malini debuted in the industry at the age of 15 with a Tamil film Idhu Sathiyam in 1963. Malini debuted in Bollywood with the Mahesh Kaul-directed Sapno Ka Saudagar opposite Raj Kapoor, Tanuja, Nadira, and herself in pivotal roles. With Sapno Ka Saudagar's success, Malini earned the title of 'Dream Girl.'

For her tremendous contributions to Indian cinema, the Kranti actress has been awarded the Indian Film Personality of the Year Award in 2021 by the Indian government at the 52nd International Film Festival of India.

To thank the millions of fans on her big day, the Baabul actress took to Twitter to show her gratitude. Malini wrote, "I am so grateful for all the lovely messages and calls I’m getting from dawn on my birthday today. I woke up to a great feeling of being blessed and indeed I could feel the Lord’s hand on me when I prayed at the Juhu Iskcon temple this morning."

Malini's notable works include Johny Mera Naam, Sholay, Baghban, and her recent film Shimla Mirchi. As of June 2021, Malini has had three biographical books published. The Baghban diva married Bollywood actor Dharmendra in 1980 with whom she has three children; a daughter and two sons. The Dream Girl of Bollywood has been married to Dharmendra for 42 years.