Shahzeb Khanzada's new shirtless photo goes viral

It is quite common for journalists and political party heads to attract much more attention when it comes to their private life. Such was the instance when well-known Pakistani anchorperson Shahzeb Khanzada had his pictures shared on Instagram. His wife Rushna Khan shared his workout pictures on the social media platform.

Although the pictures were a praising post for her husband, the internet on Khanzada pictures had been divided in polarizing opinions. Khan's recent post received unusual backlash. While some had unsolicited suggestions to give, a few praised Khanzada for keeping maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Khan wrote, ” when he’s not working, he’s working out”

The talented host is married to the Pakistani actress Rushna Khan known for Mohabbat Chordi Maine.

Khanzada started his career as a host from Business Plus and gained popularity in a short span of time. His popular show “Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath” which airs on Geo News has a huge viewership.