Hassan Hayat Khan celebrates birthday with friends and family

Pakistani entertainment industry's emerging and promising singer turned actor Hassan Hayat Khan celebrated his birthday with family and friends.

The Beqadraa singer held a low-key birthday celebrations. He was accompanied by his wife Sadia Ghaffar and his friends including Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari.

Taking to Instagram to give Khan's fans a sneak peak into the low-key birthday celebration, Ghaffar posted a video, captioned, "Here’s another year of laughing together, messing up together and making it together. Happy birthday my Raya’s “Hashaaaaaan” you complete us'

Ghaffar's post for her husband received congratulatory messages from multiple Lollywood actors.

On the work front, Khan gained recognition with Bhool, and became the Peace Ambassador Between Pakistan and India in 2018.