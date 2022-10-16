Street Child Football World Cup: Pakistan finish second
Web Desk
05:43 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
Street Child Football World Cup: Pakistan finish second
Source: Twitter
Share

ISLAMABAD – Egypt defeated Pakistan to win the final of the Street Child Football World Cup 2022 in Doha on Saturday.

The Pakistan team remained unbeaten in its seven matches until it played the final match with Egypt which was decided on penalty shoot-outs (4-3).

Pakistan’s forward Tufail Ansari outshined other players throughout the tournament and scored 13 goals. The 16-year-old bedazzled the audience with back-to-back hat-tricks against Bosnia and Qatar before his team entered the knock-out stage.

The 11-day event included 28 teams from 24 countries and was organized by a UK-based non-profit, Street Child United.

Neighboring India went out of the tournament after playing its group matches.

The Pakistani team was chosen out of 90 players who were trained during a yearlong trial process conducted by Muslim Hands, a charity organization in Pakistan.

During the trial stage, families of selected players were also given stipends, encouraging them to allow their children, many of whom work to support their relatives, to play professional football.

This was the fourth edition of the tournament, with the last three held in South Africa (2010), Brazil (2014) and Russia (2018).

More From This Category
Pakistani cricket greats Abdul Hafeez Kardar, ...
01:57 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
T20 World Cup rolls into action as Namibia stun ...
11:05 AM | 16 Oct, 2022
T20 World Cup 2022 kicks off in Australia tomorrow
10:44 PM | 15 Oct, 2022
Gulfam Josehp becomes first Pakistani to qualify ...
06:25 PM | 15 Oct, 2022
Inside Babar Azam’s 28th birthday celebration ...
10:51 AM | 15 Oct, 2022
Karachi team leaves for Quetta to join National ...
01:29 PM | 15 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hassan Hayat Khan celebrates birthday with friends and family
04:24 PM | 16 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr