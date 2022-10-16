Art expresses intensity of my emotions, says Amna Butt
03:40 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
Art expresses intensity of my emotions, says Amna Butt
Pakistani visual artist Amna Butt has always been passionate of art since her childhood. Butt has trained from various prestigious institutions.

Large scale paintings, mixed media textures, bold strokes and the essence of expressionism is felt in Amna Butt’s work.

When asked what is the reason behind her success, Amna said: “I believe that in order to become successful in any work it’s important to have a deep interest in it. If you are not sincere with your work and doing shallow work then it’s very hard to become successful.”

She further adds, “Many people take Art as a time-pass hobby however in order to become a successful artist it requires continuous and deep practice. It requires new experiments and consistency. Without these efforts, success is not possible in this field.”

Expressing about her work she said:  “The versatility of my work aims to express the intensity of my emotions, it gives immediate expression to my feelings rather than merely illustrating them.”

Hassan Hayat Khan celebrates birthday with friends and family
04:24 PM | 16 Oct, 2022

