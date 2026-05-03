Al-Rehman Garden Phase 2 security guards fired amid outrage over Assault on elderly man

LAHORE – A disturbing incident at Al-Rehman Garden Phase 2, went viral as security guards manhandled and physically assaulted elderly residents during a dispute that escalated beyond control.

It occured when a verbal conflict between two families was taken to the society office in an attempt to resolve the matter. However, what was expected to be a peaceful resolution reportedly turned into heated moment and security personnel arrived at the scene.

Instead of de-escalating the situation, the guards used force against residents and forcibly escorted them into a vehicle. The incident became even more distressing as women and young girls present at the scene were seen crying and pleading for the situation to stop.

اطلاع پر پولیس فوری موقع پر پہنچی۔ تحقیقات میں سیکیورٹی گارڈز کا نامناسب رویہ ثابت ہوا۔ سوسائٹی انتظامیہ نے فوری طور پر تمام ملوث گارڈز کو برطرف کر دیا۔ متاثرہ فریق نے اس اقدام کو سراہتے ہوئے مزید قانونی کارروائی نہ کرنے کا فیصلہ کیا — Sheikhupura Police (@SKPPolice15) May 2, 2026

A video of the incident went viral on social media, triggering widespread outrage. Social media users lamented abuse of authority, raising serious questions about whether private security guards have any legal right to physically detain or assault citizens in such a manner.

Amid public backlash, Sheikhupura Police issued an official update saying that they were informed promptly and reached the location. According to their findings, the behavior of the security guards was deemed inappropriate after an initial investigation.

The management of Al-Rehman Garden Housing Society terminated all security guards involved in the incident, in what user said, a ‘facing saving attempt’ amid backlash.

Authorities further said that the affected family decided not to pursue additional legal proceedings after action.