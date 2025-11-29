Per Tola Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 29 Nov 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained stable on Friday, with per-tola rate hovering at Rs438,862. 10-gram price also held firm at Rs 376,253, showing absolutely no movement in the domestic market.
|Gold
|Price
|Per Tola
|Rs 438,862
|Per 10 Gram
|Rs 376,253
Meanwhile, the international gold market mirrored this stillness, with global prices unchanged at $4,165 per ounce.
22 Karat Gold Rate
|Gold Rate
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola
|406,541
|388,062
|332,625
|Per 1 Gram
|34,855
|33,271
|28,518
|Per 10 Gram
|348,553
|332,710
|285,180
|Per Ounce
|987,896
|942,991
|808,278
