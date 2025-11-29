Latest

Gold & Silver

Per Tola Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 29 Nov 2025

By News Desk
8:44 am | Nov 29, 2025
Gold Hits Rs349,300 Per Tola as Global Rates Rebound

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained stable on Friday, with per-tola rate hovering at Rs438,862. 10-gram price also held firm at Rs 376,253, showing absolutely no movement in the domestic market.

Gold  Price 
Per Tola Rs 438,862
Per 10 Gram Rs 376,253

Meanwhile, the international gold market mirrored this stillness, with global prices unchanged at $4,165 per ounce.

22 Karat Gold Rate

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
Per Tola 406,541 388,062 332,625
Per 1 Gram 34,855 33,271 28,518
Per 10 Gram 348,553 332,710 285,180
Per Ounce 987,896 942,991 808,278

Big Jump in Gold Rates as Per Tola price hits Rs443,062 in Pakistan

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

Related News

Search now