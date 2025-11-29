Per Tola Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 29 Nov 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained stable on Friday, with per-tola rate hovering at Rs438,862. 10-gram price also held firm at Rs 376,253, showing absolutely no movement in the domestic market.

Meanwhile, the international gold market mirrored this stillness, with global prices unchanged at $4,165 per ounce.

