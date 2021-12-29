Samsung previews an extraordinary surprise with CES 2022 teaser (VIDEO)
Samsung Electronics has released a teaser video ahead of CES 2022, where it will be delivering its vision of “Together for Tomorrow”.
The video, which features aliens going about mysterious tasks behind a frosted window, foreshadows the big things Samsung will be announcing at CES 2022 as it unveils its vision for the future.
The one thing Samsung is guaranteeing ahead of this year’s CES? That consumers are in for an extraordinary surprise.
Check out the mysterious teaser video for yourself below.
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/CpKJoW_P_vU" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>
