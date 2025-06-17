Trump’s Tehran evacuation call decried as ‘cruel and dangerous’ by China, U.S. lawmaker

Amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, former U.S. President Donald Trump’s call for citizens to evacuate Tehran has drawn sharp criticism from both China and an Iranian-American member of the U.S. Congress.

Addressing a press briefing in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun condemned Trump’s remarks, urging the United States to avoid fueling conflict in the Middle East. “Pouring oil on the fire, making threats, and increasing pressure will not bring stability,” Guo stated. “Such rhetoric only deepens and widens regional tensions.”

China has called on major global powers to play a constructive role in defusing the Iran-Israel conflict instead of aggravating it. The statement comes amid growing international alarm over the widening scope of violence in the region.

The backlash to Trump’s remarks was echoed in Washington by Congresswoman Yasmin Ansari, a U.S. Representative of Iranian descent and only the second Iranian-American woman ever elected to the House of Representatives.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Ansari described Trump’s suggestion to evacuate Tehran—a city home to nearly 10 million people—as “cruel and terrifying.”

“Iranians deserve freedom, but killing innocent civilians, triggering mass bloodshed, or starting yet another endless war is not the solution,” she wrote.

Trump’s recent comments have sparked global concern, with many interpreting his call for Tehran’s evacuation as a veiled threat of military action.

The former president has not clarified whether his statement signals support for direct confrontation or a precautionary measure. However, critics warn that such rhetoric may further destabilize a region already on edge.