Expected schedule for Eidul Azha 2025 holidays in Pakistan

KARACHI – Eidul Azha 2025 is likely to fall on June 7 in Pakistan, according to predictions made by astronomers.

Eidul Azha is celebrated in the Islamic month of Zul-Hijjah to commemorate the great sacrifices of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismael (AS).

The event celebrated across Pakistan, and parts of world with religious fervour as people sacrifice animals, hold special congregational prayers, while family reunions, sumptuous feasts, and charitable activities are also being observed on Festival of Sacrifice.

The Emirates Astronomy Society predicted that Zil-Hijjah moon is likely to be sighted on May 27. If the prediction comes true, Eidul Azha will be celebrated on June 6 in the Gulf country.

Eidul Azha Holidays in Pakistan

If the moon is sighted on May 28, Zul-Hijjah will start on May 29, making Eid ul-Adha fall on June 7, 2025)

In this case, the government is expected to officially declare holidays, starting from June 6 to 9 (Friday-Monday) with schools and offices reopening on June 10 (Tuesday).