Property dealer shot dead in Rawalpindi over financial dispute

RAWALPINDI: A property dealer was shot dead in the limits of Rawat Police Station over a financial dispute, and a case has been registered on the complaint of the victim’s brother-in-law.

According to Express News, the complainant stated in the FIR that he, along with his brother-in-law Ali Nawazish Bhatti, had established a property office in a private housing society in Rawalpindi. They had longstanding business dealings with Sajid Jillani, Muhammad Anwar, and Sheikh Yousaf, and Ali Bhatti had paid a substantial amount of money to Sajid Jillani and Sheikh Yousaf.

The complainant further said that for the past ten months, he had been trying to obtain a balance statement from Sajid Jillani, who continued to delay the matter. On the day of the incident, while they were present at their office, Sajid Jillani arrived in a car along with Muhammad Anwar. He called Ali Nawazish outside, and all three of them went near the car. Sajid Jillani and Ali Nawazish sat on the back seat of the vehicle, while Muhammad Anwar remained in the driver’s seat.