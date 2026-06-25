ASF Deputy Director found dead weeks after Qalat Kidnapping

QUETTA – More than month after Airport Security Force (ASF) Deputy Director Muhammad Waseem was abducted by armed men in Balochistan’s Qalat district, police recovered his tortured body from a deserted area near the Quetta–Karachi Highway.

The body bore signs of severe torture and was recovered by police before being shifted for a post-mortem examination. After the completion of legal formalities, the body was sent to Karachi.

District Kalat

Date: 24/06/2026

Subject: *Recovery of Dead Body of Kidnapped ASF Officer*

Sir,

It is submitted that *ASF Deputy Director Waseem Ahmed* , who was *abducted by an armed militant organization from Kalat* on *20/05/2026* pic.twitter.com/yAVQcTfiMD — فیصل لودھی (@L_Corrupt) June 25, 2026

Waseem was abducted on May 20 after armed men intercepted his private vehicle in the Muhammad Tawah area of Qalat while he was traveling from Quetta to Karachi. He had earlier arrived in Quetta from Zhob, where he was serving at the airport.

After abduction, the banned militant outfit Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the kidnapping. Qalat, located approximately 150 kilometers southwest of Quetta, is among the districts in Balochistan that have been affected by a long-running insurgency.

Police have confirmed the recovery of the officer’s body, while no further details have been released regarding the circumstances surrounding his killing.