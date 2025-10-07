Pakistani judge kidnapped as court goes up in flames in restive Balochistan

QUETTA – Terror revisited Balochistan as a group of armed men stormed Qazi Court in Maskan Kalat area, which is some 30km from Kharan city, and Judge Muhammad Jan was in the middle of hearing cases when chaos erupted.

Unidentified gunmen stormed Balochistan’s Kharan district court, setting the building on fire and abducting the presiding judge in a terrifying assault.

Militants overpowered court staff, and ransacked offices, causing widespread destruction in the premises. DIG Balochistan’s said the attackers torched courtroom and multiple sections while fire gutted the building entirely and destroyed all official records.

The assailants kidnapped Judge Muhammad Jan at gunpoint and fled with two vehicles including the judge’s official car and a lawyer’s vehicle. The attack left court staff and local residents in shock.

Local cops, paramilitary later rushed to site after the incident, cordoned off the area and launched a massive search operation to trace the kidnappers and rescue the judge. Authorities confirmed that no group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

The incident sent ripples of fear across Balochistan, raising serious concerns about the security of judicial institutions in the province and exposing the vulnerability of courts in remote regions.