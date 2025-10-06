Pakistan ready to open Badini Border with Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD – The Special Secretary for Interior Affairs informed the Parliamentary Committee that Pakistan is fully prepared to open the Badini border crossing with Afghanistan, pending improvement of road infrastructure by the Balochistan government.

According to reports, the issue was discussed during a meeting of the Standing Committee on Commerce. The Secretary of Commerce stated that a letter has already been sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the reopening, while the Interior Ministry has cleared the matter from its end. He added that a response from the Foreign Ministry is awaited, customs authorities require three months for preparations, and the FIA’s readiness report has been received.

The Special Secretary further noted that the nearest road to the Badini border is about 130 kilometers away, making full-scale operations challenging for now.

Committee Chairperson Anusha Rahman inquired whether the Afghan side had completed its preparations.

In response, the Interior official reiterated Pakistan’s readiness, urging the Balochistan government to improve road infrastructure, assuring that the FIA will be deployed once conditions are suitable for operations.