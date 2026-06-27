Always On, Always in Style — vivo Y500 Goes on Sale in Pakistan with vivo’s Largest-Ever Battery and Premium Design

LAHORE – Combining eye-catching aesthetics with dependable all-day battery life, the vivo Y500 is now officially available in Pakistan. With sales now open, it’s an ideal choice for users seeking immersive entertainment

With a design that instantly stands out, the Y500 makes a bold fashion statement at first glance. Its signature Nebula Window Camera Module Design draws inspiration from the aesthetic of a spacecraft porthole. The floating lenses create a highly recognizable visual identity, giving the device a striking and futuristic look. Available in two new trendy colors, Pearl White and Midnight Blue. The Y500 caters to different style preferences while maintaining a refined premium feel. The satin matte back panel features a dual-texture, Dual-Plating Process with a Metallic Frame, creating a smooth and comfortable grip while helping resist fingerprints and smudges during everyday use. Complementing the refined design is the Ultra-Thin Bezel display with an impressive 94.47% screen-to-body ratio, creating an immersive near full-screen viewing experience. More than simply a communication device, the Y500 has become a stylish accessory that allows users to showcase their personality with confidence.

The experience goes far beyond appearance. Despite its slim profile, the Y500 houses a massive 8100 mAh BlueVolt Battery and a 6nm Ultra-Smooth Processor to support extended and smooth entertainment and all-day connectivity without the constant need to recharge. Whether watching YouTube videos, gaming, browsing social media, or handling daily tasks, users can enjoy reliable battery endurance throughout the day. It also features a 1.5K Infinity AMOLED Display with HDR10+ Visual Experience and a 5000 nits’ Peak Brightness, delivering vivid colors, immersive visuals, and enhanced clarity for streaming and gaming. Paired with Dual Stereo Speakers, the Y500 creates a cinematic audio-visual experience that elevates everything from mobile gameplay to streaming.

Furthermore, the device features flagship-grade IP68 & IP69 Dust and Water Resistance, unlocking creative new boundaries with dedicated IP69 Underwater Photography so users can confidently capture brilliant moments in any environment. To round out the daily user experience, the Y500 features a practical camera setup led by a 50 MP Sony Main Camera and a 32 MP Front Camera, allowing users to easily capture clear and reliable everyday photos.

Free from battery anxiety, styled to stand out, and built to last through years of seamless entertainment, the vivo Y500 is designed to bring the “Y so Cool” philosophy to life for consumers. More than just a slogan of the vivo Y Series, it reflects the real-world experience the device is built to deliver. The vivo Y500 arrives at the ideal moment for anyone looking to upgrade to a device that truly keeps up with their lifestyle.

Availability

Combining eye-catching design with dependable performance, the vivo Y500 is built for users who want to stay powered, stay entertained, and stand out with confidence every day. Available in 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB variants priced at Rs. 99,999 and Rs. 109,999 respectively, the vivo Y500 is now available for purchase through vivo retail stores and official online platforms.