‘Divorce Matter is Resolved’: Aoun Sheikh claims Rajab Butt, Emaan Fatima reconciled

The marital dispute between Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt and Emaan Fatima has taken surprising turn, with Emaan’s brother, Aoun Sheikh, claiming the couple has reconciled and resolved their divorce matter. However, neither Rajab nor Emaan has publicly confirmed the claim.

In a clip shared on social media, Aoun Sheikh said Butt and Emaan put their differences behind them, saying there was no longer any divorce issue between the two.

The development comes after months of public speculation surrounding the influencer couple, whose relationship has remained under intense scrutiny since reports of marital problems first surfaced.

Rajab and Emaan became household names after their lavish wedding, with videos and images from the celebrations attracting millions of views across social media. Their popularity grew further after they welcomed their son, Kiwan, during the first year of their marriage. However, the fairytale image of the couple was later overshadowed by reports of growing tensions. The controversy escalated when Rajab Butt publicly announced his decision to divorce Emaan Fatima and was reported to have issued a legal notice to formally begin the separation process.

Throughout the dispute, Aoun Sheikh frequently came to his sister’s defense, sharing updates and responding publicly to developments in the case.

In his latest statement, Aoun said efforts within the family had helped restore peace. According to him, his mother urged him not to prolong the conflict and reminded him that, as the family’s male member, he should focus on ending the dispute rather than escalating it.

Accepting her advice, Aoun said he chose reconciliation over confrontation, adding that the family had successfully resolved the matter. “My sister and Rajab Butt have reconciled, and the issue has been settled,” Aoun said in the video.

The announcement sparked divided reactions online, with some users welcoming the reconciliation while others questioned its timing and authenticity.

Earlier this year, Rajab Butt confirmed his separation from wife Iman Fatima after months of speculation about their marriage. Announcing the decision during a podcast, he said he no longer wanted to continue the relationship but stressed that his son, Keyvan, would always remain his priority.

Rajab also addressed allegations involving his family, claiming he could not choose his one-year marriage over his parents.