Rajab Butt to file defamation case against TikToker Fatima Khan over harassment claims

ISLAMABAD – YouTuber Rajab Butt finally responded to shocking allegations of sexual harassment and fraud made by TikToker Fatima Khan as he dismissed claims as baseless and suggested that Khan may be under mental stress.

Frustrated by the repeated accusations, the internet sensation revealed he plans to send legal notice to Khan, accusing her of defamation with malicious intent. He also reassured fans that his wife, Emaan, remains fully supportive, stating her trust is enough for the couple to handle the controversy privately.

In a recent podcast, Rajab opened up about controversy, claiming he never gave Fatima expensive gifts, and was never romantically involved with her, and openly questioning her mental state.

He also addressed earlier blasphemy allegations, calling them propaganda, and revealed that threats to his life forced him to leave Pakistan temporarily. Despite the turmoil, Butt confirmed his plan to return, insisting that his heart will always belong to his homeland.

Butt is facing FIR from Pakistan’s NCCIA for allegedly promoting illegal gambling apps like Binomo, 1xBet, Bet 365, and B9 Game on his social media. YouTuber is also accused of acting as brand ambassador and advertising the apps on YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram. Charges have been filed under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) and the Pakistan Penal Code after he failed to appear for an inquiry.

This follows similar legal troubles for fellow YouTuber Ducky Bhai and marks Butt’s latest run-in with the law, including previous cases over a perfume named “295” and illegal possession of weapons and a lion cub.