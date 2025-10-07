Rajab Butt breaks silence on Fatima Khan’s sexual abuse, broken promises allegations

KARACHI – YouTuber star Rajab Butt remains in headlines, and this time, it’s all about his personal life. Known for controversial statements, heated feuds, and ongoing legal troubles, Butt has become the center of a social media frenzy due to rumors linking him to TikToker Fatima Khan.

Currently living in UK, where multiple legal cases against him are still underway, Rajab Butt recently appeared on famous podcast, facing barrage of personal questions. The topic that grabbed everyone’s attention was the alleged romantic relationship with Fatima Khan.

Fatima had previously claimed that she shared a relationship with Rajab Butt, even showcasing alleged gifts from him on social media. However, Rajab Butt vehemently denied all allegations, asserting that Fatima Khan has no evidence, no messages, and no receipts to back her claims. “This is all false propaganda with no connection to reality,” he stated firmly.

When asked about the reaction of his wife Iman, Rajab Butt smiled confidently and said, “Iman is unaffected by all this; she knows how important she is in our relationship.” He went on to stress that Iman always stands by his side, and that no matter the circumstances, they share complete trust and unwavering support.

The interview immediately went viral, igniting a storm of opinions on social media. While some fans are applauding Rajab Butt’s honesty and confidence, others remain skeptical, questioning the truth behind the controversy.