Madhuri Dixit grooves to Ali Zafar's 'Sun Re Sajaniya'
Web Desk
04:49 PM | 11 Oct, 2022
Lollywood diva Madhuri Dixit is back with her sizzling dance moves and gorgeous facial expression and needless to say, the timeless diva continues to rule hearts with acting, expressions, and dance.

The Kalank star uploaded a video on Instagram of her dance to Ali Zafar's celebrated song, Sun Re Sajaniya. Her fans received the choreography well, and many applauded the great bond between the two celebrities.

"Tumse hi humko pyaar hai," captioned Madhuri.

Madhuri is among the most well-known actors and Kathak dancers in Bollywood. On the work front, she is getting ready to put out her next film, Maja Ma.

Madhuri Dixit grooves to Ali Zafar's 'Sun Re Sajaniya'
04:49 PM | 11 Oct, 2022

