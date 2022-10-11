Madhuri Dixit grooves to Ali Zafar's 'Sun Re Sajaniya'
Share
Lollywood diva Madhuri Dixit is back with her sizzling dance moves and gorgeous facial expression and needless to say, the timeless diva continues to rule hearts with acting, expressions, and dance.
The Kalank star uploaded a video on Instagram of her dance to Ali Zafar's celebrated song, Sun Re Sajaniya. Her fans received the choreography well, and many applauded the great bond between the two celebrities.
"Tumse hi humko pyaar hai," captioned Madhuri.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Madhuri is among the most well-known actors and Kathak dancers in Bollywood. On the work front, she is getting ready to put out her next film, Maja Ma.
Ali Zafar releases new Punjabi song 08:57 PM | 3 Oct, 2022
Revered Pakistani singer Ali Zafar on Monday treated his millions of fans across the globe with a new song bop that is ...
- #DGISPR among 12 #PakistanArmy officers #promoted to Lieutenant ...05:59 PM | 11 Oct, 2022
- Moody’s downgrades ratings for five Pakistani banks05:41 PM | 11 Oct, 2022
- Ex-PM Imran Khan booked in FIA's prohibited funding case05:29 PM | 11 Oct, 2022
- LCCI hails PCA efforts for enhancing exports of member industries05:14 PM | 11 Oct, 2022
-
- TikTok star Alishbah Anjum stuns fans with new video03:45 PM | 11 Oct, 2022
- Original Noori Nath approves of Hamza Ali Abbasi's performance in ...04:13 PM | 11 Oct, 2022
- Fawad Khan spills the beans on his Bollywood comeback03:21 PM | 11 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022