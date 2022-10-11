Ex-PM Imran Khan booked in FIA's prohibited funding case

ISLAMABAD – Federal investigators on Tuesday registered a case against former prime minister Imran Khan relating to prohibited funding to his party Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The case was registered at FIA Banking Circle Police Station in Islamabad.

The FIA had launched its probe against the PTI in August this year after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had declared in its verdict that the party had received illegal funding.

Announcing ruling on a case filed by disgruntled PTI leader Akbar S Babar in 2014, the top election body said that the Imran Khan-led party also received funds from business tycoon Arif Naqvi and from 34 foreign nationals.

ECP maintained that the party had submitted a fake affidavit about its bank accounts, and it had determined that the party hid 13 bank accounts that it should have declared.

