Ex-PM Imran Khan booked in FIA's prohibited funding case

05:29 PM | 11 Oct, 2022
Ex-PM Imran Khan booked in FIA's prohibited funding case
Source: Imran Khan (Facebook)
Share

ISLAMABAD – Federal investigators on Tuesday registered a case against former prime minister Imran Khan relating to prohibited funding to his party Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The case was registered at FIA Banking Circle Police Station in Islamabad.

The FIA had launched its probe against the PTI in August this year after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had declared in its verdict that the party had received illegal funding.

Announcing ruling on a case filed by disgruntled PTI leader Akbar S Babar in 2014, the top election body said that the Imran Khan-led party also received funds from business tycoon Arif Naqvi and from 34 foreign nationals.

ECP maintained that the party had submitted a fake affidavit about its bank accounts, and it had determined that the party hid 13 bank accounts that it should have declared.

More to follow...

More From This Category
Moody’s downgrades ratings for five Pakistani ...
05:41 PM | 11 Oct, 2022
Dar leaves for US to attend IMF, World Bank ...
01:12 PM | 11 Oct, 2022
Incarcerated Kashmiri leader Altaf Shah passes ...
12:24 PM | 11 Oct, 2022
Pakistan rejects Indian PM Modi’s remarks about ...
10:38 AM | 11 Oct, 2022
Malala Yousufzai lands in Pakistan to visit ...
10:04 AM | 11 Oct, 2022
Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted ...
10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TikTok star Alishbah Anjum stuns fans with new video
03:45 PM | 11 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr