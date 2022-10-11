DG ISPR among 12 Pakistan Army officers promoted to Lieutenant General rank

RAWALPINDI – The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced on Tuesday that 12 major generals of the Pakistan Army had been promoted to the rank of lieutenant general.

An official statement said that DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar was among those who have been promoted.

“Those promoted include DG ISPR Babar Iftikhar, Major General Inam Haider Malik, Major General Fayyaz Hussain Shah, Major General Nauman Zakria, Major General Muhammad Zafar Iqbal,” ISPR said.

Major General Ayman Bilal Safdar, Major General Ahsan Gulrez, Major General Syed Aamer Raza, Major General Shahid Imtiaz, Major General Muhammad Munir Afsar, Major General Yousaf Jamal, and Major General Kashif Nazir have also been promoted to the rank of major general.