LCCI hails PCA efforts for enhancing exports of member industries 

LAHORE – A delegation of Pakistan Coating Association (PCA) lead by the Vice Chairmen PCA, Mr M Imran Sulehria and Mr M Waqas Mughal, had a Meet and Greet meeting with the newly elected office bearers of Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI).

Mr Kashif Anwar, President LCCI admired the efforts of the PCA for taking different initiatives to facilitate the business community of the country, particularly, the initiatives to enhance the export of the member industries.

He reiterated that PCA and LCCI would join hands together to further enhance the scope of initiatives for the ease of doing business in Pakistan.

While addressing on the occasion, Mr M Imran Sulehria, Mr M Waqas Mughal and Mr Moazzam Rasheed demanded the Government to include the PCA member industries in the list of Export Oriented Sector and if the same facilities are given to the PCA member industries, they can enhance exports to one billion USD.

Meeting was also attended by many notable industrialists and members of PCA and LCCI.