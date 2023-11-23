Gold continues to climb higher in Pakistan; check today gold rates - 23 November 2023

Gold prices continued an upward trajectory since the beginning of November amid more gold purchases in Pakistan.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 23 November 2023

On Thursday, price of single tola of 24-karat gold costs Rs216,000, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs185,185.

Meanwhile, price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold costs Rs169,753, and each tola of 22-karat gold price stands at Rs197,083.

In the global market, gold prices have moved down, with the current rate hovering at $1,993 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan