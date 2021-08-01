Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 01 August 2021
08:43 AM | 1 Aug, 2021
Share
KARACHI - A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 110,500 on Sunday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 94,735 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 86,840 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 100,420.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 110,500
|PKR 1,550
|Karachi
|PKR 110,500
|PKR 1,550
|Islamabad
|PKR 110,500
|PKR 1,550
|Peshawar
|PKR 110,500
|PKR 1,550
|Quetta
|PKR 110,500
|PKR 1,550
|Sialkot
|PKR 110,500
|PKR 1,550
|Attock
|PKR 110,500
|PKR 1,550
|Gujranwala
|PKR 110,500
|PKR 1,550
|Jehlum
|PKR 110,500
|PKR 1,550
|Multan
|PKR 110,500
|PKR 1,550
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 110,500
|PKR 1,550
|Gujrat
|PKR 110,500
|PKR 1,550
|Nawabshah
|PKR 110,500
|PKR 1,550
|Chakwal
|PKR 110,500
|PKR 1,550
|Hyderabad
|PKR 110,500
|PKR 1,550
|Nowshehra
|PKR 110,500
|PKR 1,550
|Sargodha
|PKR 110,500
|PKR 1,550
|Faisalabad
|PKR 110,500
|PKR 1,550
|Mirpur
|PKR 110,500
|PKR 1,550
- PAKvWI: Pakistan, West Indies lock horns today to gain lead in T20I ...11:51 AM | 1 Aug, 2021
- Afghan Taliban capable to combat Daesh in Afghanistan: Qureshi11:34 AM | 1 Aug, 2021
- PMLN’s Ahsan Iqbal contracts coronavirus again10:28 AM | 1 Aug, 2021
- PM Imran to answer public's questions via phone today09:58 AM | 1 Aug, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:42 AM | 1 Aug, 2021
Jhanvi Kapoor sets internet on fire with new workout video
09:53 PM | 31 Jul, 2021
- Twitter rejoices as Pakistani man's 'wallet return' mission ends ...09:45 PM | 31 Jul, 2021
- Indian actor Nandita Dutta arrested for running 'porn racket'09:21 PM | 31 Jul, 2021
- TikToker bags Guinness World Record for largest mouth gape03:39 PM | 31 Jul, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021