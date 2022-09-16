Shaheen Afridi paying himself for treatment in London not PCB, reveals Shahid Afridi

KARACHI – Shahid Afridi hit out at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for not bearing the expense of treatment of star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi for his knee injury he received during a match against Sri Lanka

The former skipper revealed in an interview that his future son-in-law was paying everything for his rehabilitation in England from his own pocket.

Earlier this month, Shaheen Afridi moved to London from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for his treatment after sustaining serious knee injury during the first Test against Sri Lanka at home.

Injured Shaheen Afridi departs for London amidst ... 08:28 PM | 29 Aug, 2022 LAHORE – Pakistan’s star bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, who suffered a knee ligament injury, has departed for ...

The PCB has named Shaheen in the squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 as he is expected to be fully recovered from resuming bowling by next month.

“Afridi is expected to resume bowling early next month and will join the squad in Brisbane on October 15. Wasim Jr has been included after recovering completely from the side strain he suffered during the Asia Cup,” the PCB statement read.

Talking to Samaa TV, Shahid Afridi said that the cricket board had done nothing for the pacer as he was paying for his air travel, accommodation and treatment himself in London.

The former all-rounder said that he had arranged a doctor for Shaheen Afridi, adding that PCB official Zakir Khan called him once or twice.

Pakistan will open its World Cup campaign by playing first game against India on October 23. The Team Green will also take on New Zealand, Afghanistan, besides playing two qualifiers in the group stage before booking a place in the semi-finals.