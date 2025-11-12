Pmdc Driver Arrested In Rs4 Billion Medical College Admission Scam

ISLAMABAD – Getting admission to medical college in Pakistan is not a piece of cake as thousands of aspiring doctors compete for just a few hundred seats, hoping to fulfill their dreams of getting admission in MBBS and BDS. But for some families, desperation and hope turned into a nightmare as corrupt officials allegedly promised admissions under the foreign quota in exchange for crores of rupees, only for the dream to slip away.

A report shared by BBC uncovered a new scam as Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) found financial transactions totaling Rs 4.73 billion linked to a driver employed at Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), accused of luring students and their families with false promises of admission to medical colleges under the overseas quota.

The case started with complaints in June 2025 by three individuals who alleged that the accused demanded large sums of money for securing admission for their children. After initial probe, a case was registered in August this year. FIR stated that the driver, using the name of PMDC president, raked in over Rs 4 crore from the complainants, promising admission for nine students under the foreign quota.

When the promises were not fulfilled, the suspect allegedly issued bounced checks and affidavits pledging repayment by certain dates. However, the case took a shocking turn during the investigation. During the suspect’s court-mandated remand, FIA officials examined his bank statements and found transactions worth Rs 4.73 billion, raising questions about long-term involvement in financial crimes, and whether he acted alone or in collusion with others.

Three other suspects are reportedly on the run, with non-bailable warrants already issued.

PMDC spokesperson insisted that the driver’s alleged actions were personal misconduct, with no involvement of council officers in admissions or policy matters. The council stressed that medical and dental college admissions fall entirely under universities’ authority, not the council.

Parents of medical aspirants claimed to have paid Rs40Lac to secure their daughter’s admission under the overseas quota. Despite assurances from the suspect, the admission was never confirmed, and additional payments were demanded.

The affected families, residing in the same area in Sindh as the accused, submitted copies of bounced checks, affidavits, and promises of property in exchange for unpaid amounts to the FIA. One affidavit even contained a promise of a four-marla house if payment was not made.