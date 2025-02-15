15 terrorists killed, four soldiers martyred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa operations

RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed 15 terrorists during two separate intelligence-based operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

An operation was conducted by the security forces in general area Hathala, Dera Ismail Khan district, on reported presence of terrorists.

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists location and resultantly, nine including ring leaders Farman alias Saqib, Amanullah alias Toori, Saeed alias Liaqat and Bilal were killed.

The killed terrorists were involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area and were highly wanted by the law enforcement agencies.

In another operation conducted in general area Miranshah, North Waziristan, six terrorists were effectively neutralized by the security forces.

However, during intense fire exchange, Lieutenant Muhammad Hassaan Arshaf leading his troops from front, fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom along with his three men.

The three soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice include Naib Subedar Muhammad Bilal, Sepoy Farhatullah and Sepoy Himat Khan.

“Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve,” ISPR said.