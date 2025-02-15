Cjp Yahya Afridi Visits Sos Village In Peshawar

ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi visited SOS village in Hayatabad Peshawar, an institution which his late father Umer Khan Afridi patronized all his life.

CJP Afridi was accompanied by his wife. On arrival, they were briefed by the Director of the Village Kokab Batool Qureshi.

The SOS Peshawar is a Charity Organization funded through private donations. It currently houses around 121 children from various age groups up to 25-26 years.

The SOS Peshawar provides boarding facilities to the orphans and abandoned children. In addition to providing quality education up to Mater’s level as well as technical skills, it also arranges marriages of children.

“The Chief Justice and the madam interacted with the kids and took keen interest in their routine activities. They both shared lunch with the kids and encouraged them in their curricular and extra-curricular activities,” read an official statement.

He mentored them to excel in studies so as to become useful for themselves as well as for society. He also lauded the role of the Director of the SOS and appreciated her keen interest in maintaining discipline in the campus as well as high standards of the education and upkeep of the institution.

The chief justice assured the children and management of SOS village that he will be available for them whenever needed.