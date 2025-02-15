Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

CJP Yahya Afridi visits SOS village in Peshawar

Cjp Yahya Afridi Visits Sos Village In Peshawar

ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi visited SOS village in Hayatabad Peshawar, an institution which his late father Umer Khan Afridi patronized all his life.

CJP Afridi was accompanied by his wife. On arrival, they were briefed by the Director of the Village Kokab Batool Qureshi.

The SOS Peshawar is a Charity Organization funded through private donations. It currently houses around 121 children from various age groups up to 25-26 years.

The SOS Peshawar provides boarding facilities to the orphans and abandoned children. In addition to providing quality education up to Mater’s level as well as technical skills, it also arranges marriages of children.

“The Chief Justice and the madam interacted with the kids and took keen interest in their routine activities. They both shared lunch with the kids and encouraged them in their curricular and extra-curricular activities,” read an official statement.

He mentored them to excel in studies so as to become useful for themselves as well as for society. He also lauded the role of the Director of the SOS and appreciated her keen interest in maintaining discipline in the campus as well as high standards of the education and upkeep of the institution.

The chief justice assured the children and management of SOS village that he will be available for them whenever needed.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 15 February 2025 Saturday
 
Currency Buying Selling
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25
US Dollar USD 279.75
Euro EUR 291
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.75
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.95
Australian Dollar AUD 176.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.4
Canadian Dollar CAD 196.6
China Yuan CNY 37.59
Danish Krone DKK 38.48
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.47
Indian Rupee INR 3.11
Japanese Yen JPY 1.84
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 898.15
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18
New Zealand $ NZD 155.42
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.49
Omani Riyal OMR 721.75
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.93
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.5
Swedish Krona SEK 25.35
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71
Thai Baht THB 8.03
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search