Have good ties with Pakistan, China and Russia but not part of any bloc: Taliban

KABUL - The Taliban on Tuesday said that they have good relations with Pakistan, China and Russia, but clarifying that they are not part of any bloc.

The movement’s main spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid in his first media appearance after the Taliban took control of the city following sweeping advances.

Announcing pardon for all, he said: “We don’t want any internal or external enemies”.

Taliban does not seek revenge

The Taliban spokesman said that the group sought no revenge from anyone even if they remained part of foreign governments or forces.

He said that all Afghan security forces, who targeted them, have also been pardoned. He assured security to all citizens of the country.

Will respect Women’s Rights

Zabihullah Mujahid asserted that the rights of women will be protected within the framework of Islamic law.

He said that women are allowed to play an active role in society but within the framework of Islam.

No one will be allowed to use Afghan soil for attacks

The Taliban spokesman clearly stated that no one will be allowed to use Afghan soil for attacks against any nation.

He ensured the international community, including the United States, that nobody will be harmed, adding that all embassies of foreign countries and international aid agencies will be protected.

Proud Moment

He said that Taliban expelled the foreign forces after long resistance, adding that it is a proud moment for whole nation.

“Freedom and independence is the legitimate right of every nation,” he asserted.

Will eradicate Opium Cultivation

The Taliban spokesperson announced that Afghanistan will be made a narcotics-free country, adding that they wanted to bring this scourge to an end. He also urged international community to assist Afghanistan with alternative crops.

No Place for foreign fighters in Afghanistan

Zabihullah Mujahid said that all Afghan borders are in the country of Taliban. He said that there is no place for foreign fighters in Afghanistan.

This is a developing story...