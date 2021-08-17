Sindh to reopen schools from August 23

KARACHI - The Sindh government on Tuesday announced to reopen educational institutions on August 23 (Monday) with 50% attendance.

Sindh Education Minister Sardar Shah said that schools with fully vaccinated staff members will be allowed to reopen.

He announced the decision during a press conference after chairing a meeting of the steering committee.

Earlier in the day, the health ministry had allowed the reopening of schools, colleges and universities on alternate days. It also recommended that primary schools should not be opened for an additional 10 days.

Educational institutions across the province had been closed on July 14 following a spike in coronavirus cases. They were due to reopen on August 2 but the closure was extended after the provincial government imposed partial lockdown to stem the spread of infection.