ISLAMABAD – Former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi get medical relief from Islamabad High Court as the court ordered Adiala Jail authorities to ensure proper treatment, specialist medical care and all necessary facilities.

Bushra’s legal counsel warned Islamabad High Court that former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife could lose her eyesight if her condition worsens. The warning prompted court to direct Adiala Jail authorities to provide her with all necessary medical facilities, including specialist treatment if required.

The issue came to light during the hearing of appeals filed by Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi against their convictions in the £190 million corruption case. A two-member bench headed by Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar heard the matter, which witnessed tense exchanges between the judges and defence lawyers over medical concerns and delays in arguments.

Bushra Bibi’s lawyer, Sardar Latif Khosa, filed fresh application highlighting what he described as serious deterioration in his client’s health, particularly her eyesight. He told the court that her condition had become increasingly worrying and warned that she could potentially lose her vision.

IHC Chief Justice Dogar questioned why the defence had yet to begin arguments on the main appeals. He reminded Khosa that the court had already granted the lawyers the time they requested to meet their clients after they insisted that consultations were necessary before proceeding. Khosa maintained that he had no hesitation in presenting arguments but explained that the latest application concerned an urgent medical issue. He stressed that Bushra Bibi’s eyesight was at risk and that the court needed to consider her current condition.

The bench assured the lawyer that Bushra Bibi would receive medical treatment in accordance with prison rules. The chief justice also pointed out that an earlier application regarding her health was already pending and that the court would issue appropriate directions.

Islamabad High Court ordered jail authorities to ensure that Bushra Bibi was provided with all possible medical facilities. The court specifically directed that a specialist doctor should be made available if her treatment required expert attention.

Islamabad’s Advocate General was instructed to coordinate with Adiala Jail officials and ensure that the court’s orders were properly implemented. The bench also directed the authorities to address complaints about the facilities available inside Bushra Bibi’s prison cell.

Khosa raised further concerns about conditions at Adiala Jail, describing it as a breeding ground for diseases. He argued that Bushra Bibi faced a risk of infection following surgery and feared that the prison environment could worsen her health. Chief Justice Dogar disagreed with the suggestion that possible future complications should be treated as established facts, observing that such fears were based on assumptions.

The court reassured Khosa that his client was in safe hands and that there was no need for unnecessary concern, while emphasizing that her medical needs must be addressed under the applicable jail regulations.

Khosa also raised the possibility of bail, arguing that even if Bushra Bibi were granted relief, she would remain under the court’s jurisdiction. He further suggested that the appeals could potentially result in her acquittal once the legal arguments were heard.

The chief justice responded that this was precisely why the court wanted the defence lawyers to begin arguing the appeals rather than continue delaying the proceedings.