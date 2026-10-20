Public Service Commission raises Age Limit to 33 Years in Relief for Job Seekers

ISLAMABAD – Sindh government expands competitive exam opportunities as age limit rises to 33 in relief for those looking to enter service after age of 30.

PPP led government announced major changes to Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) rules, offering fresh opportunities to aspiring candidates by raising the age limit, increasing the number of examination attempts and lowering the minimum passing threshold for the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2026.

Sindh Cabinet approved the reforms during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah at the CM House, according to the provincial government spokesperson.

Under new decisions, the maximum age limit for candidates appearing in the CCE has been increased from 30 to 33 years, giving older candidates additional time to compete for government positions.

The cabinet also increased the number of permissible attempts from three to five, allowing candidates more opportunities to clear the competitive examination.

The minimum passing threshold for CCE 2026 has been reduced from 40% to 33%. The decision lowers the required passing score by seven percentage points for the upcoming examination. The provincial government has also approved the introduction of computerised testing for examinations consisting of a single paper, marking a shift towards technology-based assessments under the SPSC system.

The reforms are expected to provide greater flexibility to candidates preparing for provincial competitive examinations, particularly those who previously faced age restrictions or had exhausted their permitted attempts.

Meanwhile, the standard age limit for Punjab PMS and federal CSS examinations is 21 to 30 years, with eligible candidates receiving relaxation up to 32 years. Punjab PMS candidates can benefit from a special relaxation for 2026 and 2027, while federal CSS candidates must meet specified eligibility criteria for the two-year concession.