Petrol crosses Rs382 again as Govt Revises Fuel Prices for Oct. 21

ISLAMABAD – Just a day after fuel price cut, petrol climbs to Rs382.02 per litre while diesel reaches Rs389.80 for October 21 Wednesday.

Petrol has become costlier by Rs0.88 per litre, taking its price to Rs382.02, while high-speed diesel has risen by Rs0.53 to Rs389.80 per litre. The revised rates will take effect on October 21, 2026.

The latest increase follows a significant price reduction announced on October 19 and effective October 20. At the time, petrol prices were cut by Rs5.16 per litre to Rs381.14, while high-speed diesel was reduced by Rs7.69 to Rs389.27.

The fresh adjustment has pushed petrol back above Rs382 per litre and diesel close to Rs390, trimming part of the relief consumers received from the previous reduction.

International oil prices also eased from a 5-month high during volatile trading on Tuesday as traders assessed growing security concerns in the Middle East.

Houthi attacks on Saudi infrastructure and reports of attacks on vessels in the Gulf added uncertainty to the regional energy outlook, keeping attention focused on potential risks to oil supplies.