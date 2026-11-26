SARGODHA – JUI-F is planning public gathering in Sargodha but the city administration imposed month-long entry ban on party chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and eight other religious leaders, while restricting speeches by 19 local clerics.

The political showdown in Sargodha intensified after the district administration barred Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and eight other party-linked religious figures from entering the district, just as the opposition party prepares to hold a major public gathering on November 26.

The restrictions, which prohibit 19 local religious scholars from delivering speeches, have been imposed on security and law-and-order grounds. However, JUI-F has refused to call off its planned event, insisting that its constitutional and legal right to hold the conference cannot be denied.

The party announced that its Protection of the Constitution of Pakistan and Public Rights Conference will take place on Fatima Jinnah Road in Sargodha, with Maulana Fazlur Rehman and other senior leaders scheduled to address participants.

Deputy Commissioner Hussain Ahmed Raza Chaudhry issued an order under which nine religious figures have been barred from entering, residing or staying anywhere in Sargodha district for 30 days. The list includes JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Maulana Naseer Ahmed Abrar, Maulana Amjad Khan, Maulana Safiullah, Professor Ghazanfar Aziz, Maulana Muhammad Noor Khan, Maulana Muhammad Zakariya Shah, Maulana Muhammad Yahya and Maulana Muhammad Jameel Abdul Nasir.

The administration issued the restrictions under Section 7(1), citing a district police report that allegedly identified concerns over the individuals’ previous speeches and their potential impact on public order. According to the official notification, authorities fear that their speeches could provoke public sentiment, encourage unlawful gatherings and create tensions involving state institutions.

The restrictions are not limited to the nine religious figures facing entry bans. In a separate order, the district administration has prohibited 19 local religious scholars from delivering speeches for 30 days. The list covers clerics from four tehsils, with 11 belonging to Sargodha, five from Kot Momin, two from Sillanwali and one from Shahpur. The second notification was issued under Section 5(1) and will take effect immediately.

The latest orders come after Sargodha administration imposed Section 144 on November 23 for seven days, banning public gatherings, political meetings, sit-ins, rallies, processions and demonstrations across the district. The combination of entry restrictions, speaking bans and Section 144 has created additional hurdles for JUI-F’s planned political activity.

Despite administrative measures, the party announced that its conference will proceed as scheduled on November 26. Its Punjab spokesperson, Hafiz Ghazanfar Aziz, said preparations had been completed and party caravans were already travelling towards Sargodha.

According to the party’s announced programme, the main caravan will be led by Maulana Fazlur Rehman and JUI-F Punjab Secretary-General Hafiz Naseer Ahmed Abrar. A second group will be headed by central Secretary-General Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, accompanied by central coordinator Engineer Ziaur Rehman and Maulana Amjad Khan.

The conference is expected to bring together senior party figures and supporters under the banner of constitutional supremacy and public rights.

Reacting to the administration’s orders, JUI-F Punjab spokesperson Hafiz Ghazanfar Aziz urged the authorities not to obstruct what the party considers its constitutional and legal political struggle. He called on party workers to maintain peace, avoid confrontation and refrain from reacting to any provocation while exercising their legal and constitutional rights.