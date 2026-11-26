ISLAMABAD – Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye are moving towards turning Makkah Defence Agreement into a practical military cooperation framework, with senior political, defence and military officials from the three countries gathering in Islamabad for crucial two-day negotiations starting today.

The high-level meeting of Strategic Political and Defence Committee is said to focus on turning three countries’ collective defence commitments into concrete arrangements, potentially paving the way for deeper military coordination and stronger regional security cooperation.

Preparations for the meeting have been completed, while Makkah Defence Agreement Secretary-General Nauman Mahmood has also arrived in Pakistan to participate in the discussions. Special traffic arrangements have been introduced in Islamabad in view of the high-profile diplomatic and defence engagements.

One of the key priorities of the meeting will be to determine how the agreement’s collective defence provisions can be implemented through practical mechanisms. Discussions are expected to cover potential military assistance, intelligence sharing and closer cooperation in air defence. The three countries are also looking to establish a structured regional security arrangement rather than keeping their defence commitments limited to a political understanding.

The committee is therefore expected to assess progress on the agreement’s institutional framework and consider ways to improve coordination between their respective armed forces.

Particular attention will be given to developing permanent mechanisms for implementing the agreement’s provisions and ensuring that cooperation across different defence sectors becomes more organised and sustainable.

Islamabad discussions are key step towards giving Makkah Defence Agreement a more operational dimension, as Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye explore ways to strengthen their collective security arrangements amid evolving regional challenges.

Apart from the committee’s formal proceedings, visiting delegations are also expected to meet Pakistan’s top leadership. These engagements will provide an opportunity to discuss bilateral relations, matters of mutual interest and the broader regional security situation.