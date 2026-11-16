Pakistan to host next round of Makkah Alliance Meeting in Late November

ISLAMABAD — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar shared update on Makkah Alliance discussions after a meeting of Economic Cooperation Organization’s Council of Ministers in Islamabad.

He said Makkah Alliance’s Strategic Political and Defence Committee would meet hopefully by the end of this month in Islamabad. Dar has not shared date but reports suggest it could be November 27–28.

The three countries picked Islamabad to host their next regular meeting when the committee first convened in Istanbul on August 31. An emergency session followed in Riyadh on October 5, where they agreed to deploy military capabilities in Saudi Arabia immediately. Dar called it the beginning of a security framework led by countries in the region. The Islamabad talks would give the three partners another chance to put that framework in place as Houthi attacks, US–Iran tensions and wider instability continue to shape security in the Middle East.

The committee brings together foreign and defence ministers and senior military officers of all three countries. Pakistan is expected to be represented by Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif signed the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement on August 7, 2026. At its heart is a pledge familiar from NATO’s Article 5. An armed attack on one member would be treated as an attack on all three. The pact draws on the right to collective self-defence recognized under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

Riyadh will host alliance’s secretariat, and Pakistan’s retired Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood has been appointed its first secretary-general for a three-year term. Several countries have expressed interest in joining. The founding members could consider new applications once the alliance’s institutions are in place, a process expected to take up to a year.