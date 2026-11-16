Petrol Price drops to Rs328, Diesel to Rs358 in Fresh Fuel Price Cut

ISLAMABAD – Petrol and high-speed diesel prices fall again, as the government announced Rs2-per-litre cut for Tuesday, November 17.

According to a notification issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), petrol will cost Rs328 per litre, down from Rs330. High-speed diesel will drop to Rs358 per litre from Rs360.

The revised rates will apply nationwide from November 17, 2026.

Brent and WTI fall as Murban bucks the trend In global markets, Brent crude fell $2.75 to $93.09 a barrel, while US benchmark WTI slipped $2.45 to $86.11. Murban crude moved in the opposite direction, rising $1.42 to $94.89 a barrel. Natural gas and gasoline futures also declined.