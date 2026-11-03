Rajab Butt stands with Mr Patlu amid Deadly Sialkot Wedding Tragedy

LAHORE – YouTuber Rajab Butt stands with fellow social media personality Ansar Jatt, aka Mr Patlu, extending emotional support to his former friend following deadly stampede linked to his wedding celebrations in Sialkot.

In a video message, Rajab expressed solidarity with the TikToker, urging him to remain strong as he faces mounting criticism and legal complications following the tragic incident.

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It all started when a massive crowd gathered ahead of Mr Patlu’s Mehndi ceremony in Sialkot, where stampede resulted in casualties and injuries. The tragedy sparked widespread outrage, raising serious questions about crowd management, security arrangements and the responsibilities of event organisers.

After the heart-breaking incident, Mr Patlu shared a video expressing regret over the loss of lives and apologising for the tragedy. He also appealed to the Punjab government for assistance and claimed that a police case had been registered against him.

As the controversy intensified, Rajab Butt surprised social media followers by publicly supporting Mr Patlo despite their strained relationship.

In his video message, the YouTuber acknowledged that the two had not been communicating for some time but stressed that their past friendship and shared memories remained important to him. Rajab recalled the good times they had spent together and made it clear that personal disagreements would not prevent him from supporting his former friend during a crisis.

“Don’t lose hope. I am standing with you,” Rajab Butt told Mr Patlo, emphasising that the true test of friendship comes during difficult circumstances. He further stressed standing by people when they are facing hardship rather than abandoning them because of past disputes.

Butt revealed that his mother was equally concerned about Mr Patlo’s situation. According to the YouTuber, his mother had been praying for Mr Patlu and had even expressed a desire to speak with him personally. His comments added personal dimension to the message, demonstrating that the connection between the former friends extended beyond their social media activities.

The public show of support comes as Mr Patlu continues to face intense scrutiny following the tragedy surrounding his wedding celebrations. The incident also triggered questions about whether adequate safety measures were in place to accommodate the large gathering and whether organisers had taken sufficient precautions to prevent overcrowding.

While Mr Patlu publicly apologised and sought government assistance, the legal proceedings and questions surrounding the incident remain significant challenges.