Relief for Imaan Mazari, Husband Hadi as ATC grants Bail in Police Confrontation Case

ISLAMABAD – Some relief for lawyer and dissent activist Imaan Mazari and her husband, Hadi Ali Chattha, as the two granted bail in a case involving allegations of obstructing police officers and interfering with official duties.

The lawyer couple, who faced repeated arrests, prolonged prison sentences and multiple court battles over allegations ranging from controversial social media posts to security violations and protest-related activities. ATC Judge Abul Hasanat Zulqarnain accepted their bail applications against surety bonds of just Rs5,000 each after Islamabad police presented the relevant case record during the hearing.

The latest case was lodged at Kohsar Police Station, where the couple was accused of interfering with police personnel while they were performing their official responsibilities. However, the bail order does not necessarily mean Mazari and Chattha will be released from custody, as separate convictions and criminal proceedings remain part of their ongoing legal battle.

The fresh development follows major legal setback for the couple, who were sentenced to 10 years in prison each just a week earlier in a separate case connected to security arrangements during an international cricket team’s visit to Islamabad. The case, registered at Aabpara Police Station on October 25, 2024, involved accusations that Mazari and Chattha disrupted official operations and created security risks during the high-profile visit of cricketers.

Proceedings were held under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, with the court imposing 10-year prison terms and fines of Rs100,000 on the defendants. The judgment also included additional punishments under provisions dealing with the obstruction of public servants.

The couple’s legal troubles had already escalated earlier in the year when they were arrested on January 23 over allegations linked to a demonstration outside the Islamabad High Court. In January, a sessions court sentenced Mazari and Chattha to 17 years in prison on multiple charges under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

The Supreme Court’s decision, however, did not bring an end to the couple’s detention. Within hours of receiving relief, Mazari and Chattha were arrested again by Islamabad police in another case and subsequently brought before an anti-terrorism court. According to the first information report, the couple was accused of participating in a protest during which anti-government slogans were allegedly raised and roads were blocked.