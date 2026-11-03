Kia Sorento gets Price Cut of Rs2.5 Million in Pakistan; Check New Rates

Kia slashed prices by up to Rs2.5 million, making its premium hybrid SUV more affordable. With prices now starting at Rs15.49 million and a Sparkling Silver colour option available, the Sorento is grabbing fresh attention in the SUV market.

The development gives SUV buyers another exterior colour choice while the company’s limited-time promotional pricing makes its flagship seven-seater more competitive in Pakistan’s automotive market. Sorento is offered in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) configurations, combining turbocharged performance with electrified powertrains, modern technology and premium comfort features.

Kia Sorento Prices in Pakistan

The largest price cut of Rs2.5 million is for Sorento 1.6T AWD PHEV, bringing its ex-factory price down from Rs18.999 million to Rs16.499 million. Sorento 1.6T AWD HEV has received a Rs2.4 million reduction, while the front-wheel-drive hybrid model is available with savings of Rs800,000.

Latest Prices

Kia Sorento Variant Price Discount Promotional Price 1.6T FWD HEV Rs16,299,000 Rs800,000 Rs15,499,000 1.6T AWD HEV Rs17,899,000 Rs2,400,000 Rs15,499,000 1.6T AWD PHEV Rs18,999,000 Rs2,500,000 Rs16,499,000

The discount campaign was introduced in October as part of Lucky Motor Corporation’s celebrations marking a decade of operations and the sale of 100,000 vehicles across Pakistan and other markets. However, the promotional offer is limited-time, and customers are advised to confirm its current availability with authorised Kia dealerships before booking.

The Sorento’s Sparkling Silver exterior offers customers another option for a premium SUV appearance. The colour is listed among the available exterior finishes for Sorento hybrid and plug-in hybrid models in Pakistan. Buyers can also explore other listed colours, including Clear White, Fusion Black, Interstellar Grey and Volcanic Sand Brown.

With savings reaching Rs2.5 million and two HEV variants carrying the same promotional price, Kia is offering a potentially compelling proposition for customers considering an electrified seven-seater.