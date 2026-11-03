Pakistan Shaheens Squad, Schedule for Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 revealed

LAHORE (Daily Pakistan) – Pakistan Shaheens are gearing up for thrilling title defence at ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026, with a 15-member squad led by Abdul Samad now eyes blockbuster clash against arch-rivals India A on November 22.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) named squad for ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026, handing captaincy to Abdul Samad as the defending champions prepare for a high-stakes tournament featuring a much-anticipated showdown against arch-rivals India A. Pakistan Shaheens will enter the eight-team competition determined to defend their regional supremacy, with the tournament scheduled to be contested in the One-Day format this year.

Pakistan Shaheens Full Squad for Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026

Player Role Abdul Samad Captain Hasan Nawaz Squad member Maaz Sadaqat Squad member Shamyl Hussain Squad member Haider Ali Squad member Shahzaib Khan Squad member Farhan Yousaf Squad member Rohail Nazir Wicketkeeper Danish Aziz Spin-bowling option Saad Masood Spinner Sufiyan Muqeem Spinner Mohammad Hasnain Fast bowler Imran Randhawa Fast bowler Aqif Javed Fast bowler Ahmed Daniyal Fast bowler

The squad features an exciting combination of emerging talent and experienced performers, including Hasan Nawaz, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahzaib Khan and Sufiyan Muqeem.

Abdul Samad will lead the side, while Maaz Sadaqat, Shamyl Hussain and Farhan Yousaf have also earned places in the squad.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rohail Nazir has been entrusted with duties behind the stumps, while Danish Aziz, Saad Masood and Sufiyan Muqeem will strengthen the team’s spin-bowling department.

The pace attack includes Mohammad Hasnain, Imran Randhawa, Aqif Javed and Ahmed Daniyal, providing Pakistan Shaheens with multiple fast-bowling options for the tournament.

Pakistan vs India A Clash

All eyes will be on the highly anticipated Pakistan Shaheens vs India A encounter, scheduled for November 22, which promises to be one of the major attractions of the group stage. Pakistan Shaheens have been placed in Group B alongside the United Arab Emirates, India A and Nepal.

The defending champions will begin their campaign against the UAE on November 20 before taking on India A in their second fixture. They will conclude their group-stage commitments against Nepal on November 24.

Pakistan Shaheens Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Schedule

Date Match November 20, 2026 Pakistan Shaheens vs UAE November 22, 2026 Pakistan Shaheens vs India A November 24, 2026 Pakistan Shaheens vs Nepal

According to the announced schedule, Pakistan Shaheens will play their opening match during the day, while their remaining group-stage fixtures will be held as day-night encounters.

Pakistan Shaheens will enter the tournament with a strong record, having claimed the titles in the most recent editions of both the 50-over and T20 competitions. In the 2023 One-Day final in Sri Lanka, Pakistan Shaheens defeated India A by a commanding 128 runs to lift the trophy. They also secured the subsequent T20 title after defeating Bangladesh A in a thrilling final decided by a Super Over.

2026 tournament will take place in Qatar from November 19 to 29, with the semi-finals scheduled for November 26 and 27 and the final set for November 29. With Abdul Samad at the helm and several talented young cricketers in the ranks, Pakistan Shaheens will be looking to extend their winning streak on the continental stage.