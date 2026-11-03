Musa Aryana: Son of TTP Commander among 2 Reportedly Killed in Bannu Operation

BANNU – Two suspected militants, including son of Fitna al-Khawarij commander, has reportedly killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in the Sardi Khel Mandi area of Bannu district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The reported operation comes amid heightened security activity in the district, where security forces and law enforcement agencies have been conducting operations against suspected militant hideouts and networks. The deceased have been identified as Musa alias Aryana and Zohaib, who were allegedly associated with Fitna al-Khawarij.

Security personnel reportedly launched an operation in Sardi Khel Mandi following information regarding the presence of suspected militants. The situation reportedly escalated into an armed confrontation, resulting in the deaths of both individuals.

Musa Aryana, was reportedly the son of Akhtar Muhammad, described in media reports as an important commander associated with Fitna al-Khawarij. His alleged connection to a prominent militant figure has attracted attention following reports of the operation. The second individual reportedly killed during the encounter has been identified as Zohaib, son of Khalid, a resident of Jani Khel in Bannu district.

The reported encounter follows a series of security incidents in Bannu, a district that has faced persistent militant activity and counterterrorism operations.

A suspected quadcopter attack in the Sardi Khel area reportedly claimed the life of a 65-year-old civilian identified as Naibullah. The incident also reportedly caused damage to residential property, livestock and a solar power installation.

Five suspected militants were reportedly killed during an intelligence-based operation in Bannu. On the same day, another reported operation involving police and members of a local peace committee in Saeed Khel resulted in the deaths of three suspected militants.