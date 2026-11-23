LAHORE – The Punjab School Education Department has introduced a new strategy to improve the examination performance of class 9 and 10 students following concerns over low pass rates in board examinations.

Under the new plan, government schools across the province will arrange special classes after regular school hours to provide additional academic support to students struggling with their studies.

Teachers will also use educational YouTube videos and other modern teaching resources to explain difficult subjects and concepts in a simpler manner, according to reports.

The Secretary of School Education has expressed concern over the low success rate in board examinations and directed officials to accelerate efforts to improve students’ performance in upcoming exams.

According to the new guidelines, teachers will repeatedly explain challenging topics during special sessions to help students develop a better understanding of their subjects.

Schools have also been instructed to provide students with daily worksheets, handouts and homework. In addition, students will practise previous board examination papers every week to familiarise themselves with the examination format and improve their preparation.

The guidelines further emphasise interactive classroom activities, encouraging students to ask questions and participate in discussions. Teachers have also been directed to display educational charts, pictures and diagrams to make lessons more engaging and easier to understand.

To ensure effective implementation, the department has assigned monitoring responsibilities to the Director Public Instruction (DPI), Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) and District Education Officers (DEOs).

These officials will closely monitor academic activities and review teaching practices during visits to schools.

The department has also stressed the importance of encouraging academic excellence, directing schools to recognise high-performing students and award them certificates of appreciation.

However, the decision to rely on YouTube educational videos to support struggling students has sparked a broader discussion about classroom teaching standards, teachers’ performance and parents’ concerns regarding the quality of education in government schools.