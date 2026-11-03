Four Polio Workers Kidnapped in KP’s Tank during Vaccination Drive

TANK – At least Four polio workers have been kidnapped while performing their duties during an anti-polio vaccination campaign in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tank district, raising fresh concerns over the safety of frontline health workers.

The alarming incident took place in Jiyos village, where members of a polio vaccination team were carrying out their assigned responsibilities when armed individuals reportedly kidnapped them. According to police, the abducted personnel are Union Council Medical Officer (UCMO) Qadeer, Area In-Charge Usman, and two polio workers, Sameer and Umair.

The kidnapping sparked serious concern over the security of vaccination teams working in vulnerable areas, particularly as Pakistan continues its efforts to eliminate the crippling poliovirus.

The identities and motives of the kidnappers remain unknown, while authorities have yet to disclose further details about the circumstances surrounding the abduction.

KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi condemned the kidnapping and expressed deep concern over the safety of the four health workers. He directed the relevant authorities to take immediate and effective measures to secure their safe recovery.

Kundi stressed that polio workers were performing a crucial national responsibility by protecting children from a potentially life-altering disease. “Targeting polio workers who are working to secure a safe future for children is against humanity and the national interest,” the governor said.

The abduction once again brought attention to the security challenges facing polio vaccination teams operating in sensitive parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Frontline health workers play a vital role in reaching children in remote and underserved communities, making their safety essential to the success of nationwide vaccination drives.

The incident renewed concerns about the potential impact of security threats on efforts to eradicate polio from Pakistan.