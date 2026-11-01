Pakistan reports eighth polio case of 2026, detected in Khyber district

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has reported its eighth polio case of the year, detected in Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), eight polio cases have been reported in the country so far this year, of which six are from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and two from Sindh.

The National EOC said polio is an incurable disease, but it can be prevented through vaccination. A special anti-polio campaign will begin tomorrow in 97 selected districts across the country. The sub-national polio campaign will run from November 2 to 8, 2026, during which more than 24 million children under the age of five will be given polio drops.

The National EOC urged parents to ensure their children receive polio drops in every campaign and to complete the routine immunisation course on time alongside the polio vaccine. It appealed to all segments of society to play their full part in eradicating polio.