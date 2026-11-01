Hardik Pandya wins $100,000 in MrBeast baseball challenge, donates prize money to charity

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya won US$100,000 (roughly Rs9.49 million Indian rupees) after succeeding in a baseball challenge by popular YouTuber MrBeast, but he has decided to donate the prize money to charity.

According to Indian media, Pandya took part in the baseball challenge in a MrBeast video alongside other well-known sports personalities. The contest required hitting more home runs than the opponent, and the Indian cricketer came out on top.

Pandya has decided to donate the winnings to organisations working for the welfare of needy dogs and underprivileged children.

It may be noted that Pandya is currently out of the Indian team. He last represented India in the T20 World Cup final, and since then he has only been seen playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL).