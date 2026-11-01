Pakistan welcomes US efforts to facilitate talks with Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD – The Foreign Office spokesperson has welcomed the statement by the US Secretary of State, saying Pakistan would welcome the sincere efforts of all friendly countries, including the United States, to facilitate talks with Afghanistan.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office spokesperson in the federal capital, meaningful dialogue requires the Afghan Taliban authorities to make a clear commitment to take concrete action against terrorist groups operating from their soil.

The spokesperson said verifiable action must be taken against the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Fitna al-Khawarij (FAK), Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), Fitna al-Hindustan (FAH) and other terrorist groups active from Afghan territory.

The spokesperson added that Pakistan remains ready for constructive engagement, but such engagement must produce practical and tangible progress in addressing Pakistan’s legitimate security concerns.